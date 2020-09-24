Left Menu
Telangana man appeals to Centre to bring back father's body from Saudi Arabia

A Telangana man on Wednesday appealed to the Central government for assistance in bringing back the body of his father who died in Saudi Arabia after he was told by his father's employers that they would bury the body there.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-09-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 13:06 IST
In a self-made video, Mallesh Baira appealed to the government to assist him in bringing back his father from Saudi Arabia. . Image Credit: ANI

A Telangana man on Wednesday appealed to the Central government for assistance in bringing back the body of his father who died in Saudi Arabia after he was told by his father's employers that they would bury the body there. "My father Abdul Rehman, formerly known as Bhiri Raja Mallaiah, converted to Islam in the year 2002. He died on August 30. The company where he worked informed me about his demise 15 days after he died. They also told me that they would not be sending the body back and would bury him there itself," Mallesh Baira, the deceased son said in a self-made video.

He appealed to the government to help in bringing the body back and to recover the pending service amount of 41 years of employment. "The company, where my father spent 41 years of his life, is not taking care of his family. Please assist us in bringing the body back to his native place and in getting the service amount that he deserves," he said.

