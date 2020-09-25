Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers protest agri-related Bills in U'khand

Farmers gathered under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) outside the Gud Mandi. Terming the farm bills passed by Parliament as “black laws”, the protesting farmers said if the government is really keen on helping farmers, then it should ensure that they get the right price for their crops.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 25-09-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 21:51 IST
Farmers protest agri-related Bills in U'khand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Farmers on Friday hit the streets in parts of Uttarakhand in protest against the farm Bills passed by Parliament recently. Protesting farmers jammed the highway outside the Gud Mandi at Manglaur in Haridwar district for three hours.

They said if they get the right price for their produce, they don't need loans. Government introduces loan disbursement schemes to put money into the pockets of ministers and officials, they alleged. Farmers gathered under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) outside the Gud Mandi.

Terming the farm bills passed by Parliament as "black laws", the protesting farmers said if the government is really keen on helping farmers, then it should ensure that they get the right price for their crops. The farmers lifted the blockade after handing over a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to officials.

Farmers and NSUI workers also burnt an effigy of the Union government in Roorkee in protest against the farm bills. NSUI district president Sachin Chaudhry said the farm Bills were meant to benefit industrialist friends of the Centre by making farmers' interests subservient to theirs. Angry farmers also created a jam at DD Chowk in Rudraprayag in Udham Singh Nagar district and demanded the withdrawal of the legislations.

The Sikh-dominated Terai areas of the district saw farmers led by Tejinder Singh Virk protesting on tractors.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

U’khand CM orders probe into minister's allegations of ‘missing’ IAS officer

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has ordered a probe after a state minister expressed fears that a senior IAS officer in her department had either been kidnapped or gone underground. However, it was later found that the IAS ...

Global COVID-19 death toll could hit 2 million before vaccine in wide use -WHO

The global death toll from COVID-19 could double to 2 million before a successful vaccine is widely used and could be even higher without concerted action to curb the pandemic, an official at the World Health Organization said on Friday.Unl...

IGP calls for alertness to prevent movement of arms, terrorists along J&K highway

A senior officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has directed the force to remain alert and ensure strict checking on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to prevent the movement of arms and terrorists. Inspector General of Police IGP, Jamm...

India, US, Japan, Australia hold meet on Indo-Pacific under Quad framework

Senior officials of India, the US, Japan and Australia on Friday held a virtual meeting under the framework of Quadrilateral coalition or Quad, focusing on ways to promote peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020