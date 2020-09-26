Left Menu
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-09-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 19:13 IST
West Bengal to invest Rs 20,000cr in power sector in five years: Minister

West Bengal will invest Rs 20,000 crore in the power sector over the next five years, a state minister said on Saturday. The state has been upgrading its power infrastructure, especially in the aftermath of cycone Amphan, and adopting renewable energy, he said.

"We will be investing Rs 20,000 crore over the next five years," Power Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said at the CII-organised 11th Energy Conclave. He, however, did not elaborate on the proposed investment.

