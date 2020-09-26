Left Menu
Vajpayee statue to be installed at The Ridge in Shimla, decides HP cabinet

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Saturday decided to install a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at The Ridge in Shimla, in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, informed a press release by the state government.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 26-09-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 23:58 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Saturday decided to install a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at The Ridge in Shimla, in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, informed a press release by the state government. The work of the construction of the statue would be assigned to famous sculptors Padam Shri and Padam Vibhushan Awardee Ram V Sutar and Anil Sutar under the Himachal Pradesh Finance Rule-104, as proposed by Language, Art and Culture Department.

During the meeting, the Cabinet approved the restoration of Vidhayak Kshetra Vikas Nidhi Yojana fund of Rs 50 lakh for the year 2020-21. While the first instalment of Rs 25 lakh per legislative constituency would be released in October, 2020 and second instalment of remaining Rs 25 lakh would be released after the elections to the Panchayati Raj institutions in the state. "The Cabinet gave its nod to Draft of Memorandum of Understanding to be executed and entered between the State Government and Temple Trust Chamunda with regard to the transfer of land for Lower Terminal Point of Himani-Chamundaji Ropeway Project in Kangra district," the release stated.

"It also gave its approval to fill up seven posts of Deputy Director in the Sainik Welfare Department on contract basis. The Cabinet further gave its consent to create and fill up 35 posts of panchkaram masseur in Ayurveda department on daily wage basis to provide better Ayurveda medical services," it added. In addition, the Cabinet decided to rename the Ayurveda Department as Ayush Vibhag, Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, approval to sign MoU between Director Ayurveda and HLL Lifecare Limited, a government enterprise for up-gradation of Ayurvedic Health Centre to Ayush Health and Wellness Centres was also given. Approval to fill up eight posts of different categories in the Planning Department through direct recruitment was also granted.

A presentation was also made before the Cabinet on the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state. (ANI)

