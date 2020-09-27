Cycling-Frenchman Alaphilippe wins road race gold medal at world championships

Cycling-Frenchman Alaphilippe wins road race gold medal at world championshipsReuters | Paris | Updated: 27-09-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 20:08 IST
France's Julian Alaphilippe won the road race gold medal at the cycling world championships on Sunday.
Belgian Wout van Aert took silver and Swiss Marc Hirschi claimed bronze.
