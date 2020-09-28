Left Menu
Development News Edition

China fires back at US over environment, South China Sea

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 28-09-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 17:02 IST
China fires back at US over environment, South China Sea
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

US-China friction flared again Monday, with Beijing firing back at accusations by Washington that it is a leading cause of global environmental damage and has reneged on its promise not to militarise the South China Sea. A document issued last week by the State Department cited China's record on issues from greenhouse gas emissions to air and water and soil pollution, illegal logging and wildlife trafficking.

"While the Chinese people have suffered the worst environmental impacts of its actions, Beijing also threatens the global economy and global health by unsustainably exploiting natural resources and exporting its willful disregard for the environment," the document said. Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus followed that with a statement Sunday saying China has "pursued a reckless and provocative militarization" of disputed outposts in the South China Sea's Spratly Islands, adding that China's ruling Communist Party "does not honor its words or commitments." Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin responded Monday by asking why the United States was withdrawing from the Paris agreement on climate change, calling the US the "biggest destroyer of international environmental cooperation." Wang also said US military actions have made it "the biggest threat to the peace and stability of the South China Sea." The trading of accusations comes amid disputes over trade, technology, Hong Kong and Taiwan, spying accusations against Chinese diplomats and Beijing's assertions of territorial claims in the South China Sea and elsewhere that have driven the bilateral relationship to its lowest point in decades.

The State Department's attack on China's environmental record follows China's announcement to the United Nations General Assembly last week that it aims to have carbon dioxide emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, a pledge that won applause from environmentalists. The State Department cited China as "the largest emitter of greenhouse gases; the largest source of marine debris; the worst perpetrators of illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing; and the world's largest consumer of trafficked wildlife and timber products. " It singled out leader Xi Jinping's signature "Belt and Road" global infrastructure building initiative as lacking "clear environmental guidelines, safety standards, and worker protections," and said China is saddling host countries with environmental burdens and leading them away from sustainable development.

"Tragically, the Chinese Communist Party represses civil society and a free press, slowing changes that would benefit its citizens and people all over the world," the State Department document said. Wang defended China's record on reducing pollution, touting China's promotion of new energy vehicles and creation of new forest cover.

The U.S. is the "greatest danger to the global environment," Wang told reporters at a daily briefing. "We advise the U.S. side to stop political manipulation and malicious slander, and to do more practical work and less trouble for the global environment." In her statement, Ortagus cited Xi's pledge during a 2015 visit to the White House that "China does not intend to pursue militarization" of the Spratly Islands. China's deployment of anti-ship cruise missiles and advanced surveillance capabilities on the islands, some of them man-made, and the construction of fighter jet hangars and runways showed that it is using such outposts as "platforms of coercion to assert control over waters to which Beijing has no lawful maritime claim," Ortagus said. China claims virtually the entire South China Sea for itself and Wang said it was entitled to proceed as it saw fit on the islands, especially when it came to exercising its right to self-defense. Infrastructure on the islands also benefits the world, he said.

"The international community and regional countries must be highly vigilant and resolutely oppose the sinister plot of some U.S. warmongers to sow chaos in the South China Sea and East Asia," Wang said..

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Vedantu ropes in Aamir Khan as brand ambassador

Online live tutoring company Vedantu on Monday said it has onboarded Bollywood actor Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador. Vedantu with its new ad campaign aims to make quality LIVE online learning accessible to every child, every home with...

U.S. FDA pauses Inovio's coronavirus vaccine trial plan

The U.S. health regulator has put a hold on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Incs plans to start final trials of its coronavirus vaccine as the agency seeks more information, including details on a delivery device used to inject genetic material into...

Dutch coronavirus second wave continues, cases near record on Monday

The number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands remained at near-record levels on Monday as the countrys second wave continued, with 2,914 new cases registered in the previous 24 hours, data released by health authorities showed...

Sonam Kapoor calls Ranbir 'a bonafide rockstar' on 38th birthday

Calling him a bonafide rockstar, actor Sonam Kapoor on Monday extended birthday wishes to her Sanju co-star Ranbir Kapoor and wished him everything badhiya good in life. The Neerja actor shared a short clip from the 2018 biographical Sanju ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020