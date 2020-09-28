Left Menu
Goa Cong protests against Centre's farm legislations

Senior leaders like LoP Digambar Kamat and state unit chief Girish Chodankar took part in the protest, with the former stating that the Centre must withdraw them as they are anti-farmer. Chodankar said the legislations would help "crony capitalist" friends of the Narendra Modi government.

The Goa Congress on Monday held a protest at Raj Bhavan against the Centre's farm bills which were cleared by Parliament recently and got the president's assent. Senior leaders like LoP Digambar Kamat and state unit chief Girish Chodankar took part in the protest, with the former stating that the Centre must withdraw them as they are anti-farmer.

Chodankar said the legislations would help "crony capitalist" friends of the Narendra Modi government. The prime minister wants to save Rs 1 lakh crore that would have to be given as MSP to procure produce from farmers, he alleged.

