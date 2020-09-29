Farmers supportive of Centre's new agri laws, says Maha BJP MP
BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra Bhagwat Karad on Tuesday said agitations against the new farm laws brought in by the Centre were political in nature with the aim of creating confusion among farmers.PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 29-09-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 18:50 IST
BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra Bhagwat Karad on Tuesday said agitations against the new farm laws brought in by the Centre were political in nature with the aim of creating confusion among farmers. A slew of measures to increase the prosperity in the agriculture sector would, however, ensure that farmers will back these legislations, he claimed.
He lashed out at the NCP and Shiv Sena, constituents in the Maharashtra government, for talking in different voices on the issue. President Ram Nath Kovind had given his assent on Sunday to The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Rajya Sabha
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Maharashtra
- NCP
- Shiv Sena
ALSO READ
Rajya Sabha pays tributes to former MPs who passed away recently, adjourned for one hour
AAP to support Manoj Jha for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman's post
Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty tests positive for COVID-19
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for an hour as mark of respect to Pranab Mukherjee and three sitting members who died recently.
Maha COVID centre rape: BJP delegation meets MBVV police chief