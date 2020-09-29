Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi targets opposition over farm laws, says another source of black money has ended

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a strong attack on the Congress and other opposition parties over their opposition to agriculture laws, saying some people are not able to "tolerate freedom to farmers as one more source of black money has ended".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 22:55 IST
PM Modi targets opposition over farm laws, says another source of black money has ended
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the inauguration ceremony on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a strong attack on the Congress and other opposition parties over their opposition to agriculture laws, saying some people are not able to "tolerate freedom to farmers as one more source of black money has ended". The Prime Minister, who inaugurated six mega development projects in Uttarakhand under the Namami Gange Mission today through video conference, also attacked the Nehru-Gandhi family over the opposition to the three new laws relating to agriculture, saying that "one party whose four generations of a family ruled the country, is now riding on other's shoulders and getting works in the interest of country opposed for its own self-interest."

He said Congress and some other opposition parties have been opposing every reform and various initiatives of the government. He said questions were raised and there was opposition to government's initiatives such as Digital India campaign, Jan Dhan Yojana, GST, one rank one pension Rafale jet fighter deal, surgical strike, International Day of Yoga, 10 per cent reservation to backwards among upper castes and the Statue of Unity.

The Prime Minister said that big reforms relating to farmers and labourers were done in the monsoon session of parliament that ended earlier this month. "These reforms will empower the worker, the youth, the women, the farmers. But the country today is seeing that some people are opposing them for the sake of opposition," he said.

He said farmers were liberated from several constraints and they can sell their produce to anyone, anywhere. "Today when the government is giving rights to farmers, these people have resorted to opposition. They want that the farmer should not be able to sell his produce in the open. They want his vehicles should be seized and penalities imposed and middlemen keep earning by purchasing the produce at low price. They are opposing the freedom to the farmer. The instruments, the objects that a farmer worships, they are burning them to insult the farmer," he said.

He accused the opposition parties of trying to misguide farmers over minimum support price (MSP), saying "there will be MSP in the country as also freedom to farmers to sell their produce". "Some people are not able to digest this freedom. Another source of their black money has ended and that is why they are rattled," PM Modi said.

Attacking the opposition, he said, "they are not with farmer, youth or soldier." Without naming the Congress-led governments, he said nothing was done to empower the Air Force for decades and when there was government-to-government contract for Rafale fighter jets, "they started feeling uneasy again".

Referring to surgical strikes carried out four years ago across the LoC on terror launch pads, the Prime Minister said that "these people were asking for proof instead of praising the soldiers". "They have made their intentions clear. It has become a kind of habit to oppose everything that is happening in the country. To oppose is the only way of their politics," he said.

The Prime Minister said that there was even opposition concerning International Day of Yoga. PM Modi said they also opposed the unveiling of Statue of Unity and no senior opposition leader has so far visited the statue. "Why, because they have to oppose," he said.

He alleged that there was political opposition to the construction of Ram Temple in the Supreme Court and there were reservations over "bhoomi pujan". "These people who oppose for sake of opposition with every changing date, they are becoming irrelevant for the society, for the country. This is the reason for unease, dejection, disappointment," he said. PM Modi said there are parties in India who have spent all their years in opposition but never acted against the interests of the country.

"But some people have been in opposition only for a few years. What is their behaviour, attitude, the country is seeing it, understanding it," he said. "In this politics of self-interest, the process of reforms for Atmanirbhar Bharat, the process to improve country's resources and the campaign to remove poverty is for making the country powerful and it will continue," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Disney plans 'Lion King' follow-up film with 'Moonlight' director

Walt Disney Co is developing a follow-up to its 2019 retelling of The Lion King under the direction of Oscar-winning Moonlight director Barry Jenkins. The original 1994 animated Disney classic tells the coming of age story of a young lion c...

WIDER IMAGE-Oregon inmates find redemption in fighting wildfires

In the flames, they are finding redemption.The 10 Oregon prisoners carry chainsaws, axes, shovels and hoes into the biggest wildfires the state has seen in a century. Banding together, they form lines in the forest and trudge up the steep a...

Class 12 boy killed by friend in Jalandhar over friendship with girl

A Class 12 student was killed allegedly by his friend who disapproved of his friendship with a girl he liked in Jalandhar, police said Tuesday. The 17-year-old was hit by a cricket bat and strangulated when he was alone in his home in Canto...

Turkey denies sending Syrian fighters to help ally Azerbaijan

Turkey on Tuesday denied reports that it sent Syrian fighters to help its ally Azerbaijan fight Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying the assertions were part of Armenias attempts to create dark propaganda about Turkey. O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020