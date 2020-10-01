Left Menu
Mizoram reports 41 more recovered COVID-19 cases

Mizoram reported 41 more recovered COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 01-10-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 23:02 IST
Mizoram reports 41 more recovered COVID-19 cases
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Mizoram reported 41 more recovered COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

According to the Department of Information and Public Relations, the total count of cases in the state has risen to 2,018, including 1,638 discharges and 380 active cases until October 1. No COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the state.

With an increase of 86,821 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed the 63-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

