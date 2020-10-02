Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra govt announces MSP for various agricultural products

The Andhra Pradesh Government has announced the minimum support price (MSP) for the current sowing season for various agriculture products including chilli, turmeric, sweet orange, minor-millet, banana and onion.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-10-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 10:03 IST
Andhra govt announces MSP for various agricultural products
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh Government has announced the minimum support price (MSP) for the current sowing season for various agriculture products including chilli, turmeric, sweet orange, minor-millet, banana and onion. PS Pradyumna, Special Commissioner of Agricultural Marketing, said, "The State government has announced very aggressive procurement policy. In 2019, it procured commodities worth Rs 3,300 crores through MSP operations. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, we have arranged procurement centres in each village. Andhra Pradesh is probably the first State where a farmer will not need to go out of the village to sell his produce."

He informed that the procurement will be carried forward from the farm gate in special cases. "In special cases procurement will be done from the farm gate itself. Andhra Pradesh is the only State which has announced State MSP for six commodities including chilli, turmeric, sweet orange, minor-millet, banana and onion. In case, rates fall below their MSP, the State government will do procurement operations for these commodities as well," he added.

"Farmers are also being given assurance, that in case of absence of competitive price their crop will be purchased as per the MSP announced. Last year, the State procured 8,10,000 metric tonnes of commodities minus paddy as paddy was dealt with by a separate organisation. This year procurement will start from October 15. We are expecting to procure about 3 to 3.5 lakh metric tonnes. Small and marginal farmers will get priority in the crop procurement process," Pradyumna further said. Farmers are required to get register details of their produce with e-Karshak and get themselves enrolled with Village Agriculture Assistants or Village Horticulture Assistants in RBKs to sell their produce. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Corporate relationships more than big-ticket lending for SBI now: Chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.David Attenborough leads call for world to invest 500 billion a year to protect natureBritish broadcaster David Attenborough on Wednesday led a campaign by conservation groups for the wo...

Microsoft expands Surface lineup; adds Laptop Go and updated Pro X

Microsoft has added two new members to the Surface family, the Surface Laptop Go featuring a 12.4-inch touchscreen and the updated Surface Pro X featuring the Microsoft SQ 2 next-generation custom processor.The new Surface Laptop Go and Sur...

Enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Controlling blood sugar levels improved the ability to clearly think, learn and remember among people with type 2 diabetes who were overweight, a new study shows. But losing weight, especially for people who were obese, and increasing physi...

Entertainment News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Harry Potter flies in London, playing Quidditch over Leicester Square and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Bon Jovi album 2020 asks questions about pandemic, race, policeJon Bon Jovi hits the hot-button social issues of America in 2020, his 15th studio album - the coronavirus pandemic, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020