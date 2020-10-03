Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi arrives at Chandigarh airport, to inaugurate Atal Tunnel at Rohtang today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning arrived at the Chandigarh International Airport as he is scheduled to inaugurate the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-10-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 09:14 IST
PM Modi arrives at Chandigarh airport, to inaugurate Atal Tunnel at Rohtang today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Chandigarh airport on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning arrived at the Chandigarh International Airport as he is scheduled to inaugurate the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh. The inaugration ceremony will take place at 10 am today.

After inaugurating the tunnel, the Prime Minister will address a public gathering at Sissu, Lahaul Valley. The Atal Tunnel, at 9.02 km is the longest highway tunnel in the world, connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti Valley and will ensure movement throughout the year. Earlier, the Valley was cut off for about six months each year owing to heavy snowfall. The tunnel reduces the road distance by 46 kilometres between Manali and Leh and the time by about four to five hours.

The tunnel is built with ultra-modern specifications in the Pir Panjal range of Himalayas at an altitude of 3,000 metres (10,000 feet) from the Mean Sea Level (MSL). "Fulfilling Atal Ji's dream of top quality infrastructure. Will be in Himachal Pradesh tomorrow to dedicate the #AtalTunnel in Rohtang to the nation. This is an iconic infrastructure project built at a height of 10,000 feet," Modi had tweeted on Friday.

"The #AtalTunnel will solve a major problem of connectivity in the region. It has several salient features and will further 'Ease of Living' for local citizens. Will also join public programmes in Sissu in Lahaul Spiti and at Solang Valley," he said in another tweet. The South Portal (SP) of Atal Tunnel is located at a distance of 25 km from Manali at an altitude of 3,060 metres, while the North Portal (NP) of the tunnel is located near village Teling, Sissu, in Lahaul Valley at an altitude of 3,071 metres.

It is a horseshoe-shaped, single tube double lane tunnel with a roadway of eight metres. It has an overhead clearance of 5.525 metres. Also, it is 10.5-metre wide and has a 3.6 x 2.25 metres fire-proof emergency egress tunnel built into the main tunnel itself.Speaking about it, KP Purushothaman, Chief Engineer, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) said the hard work by BRO in these many years had paid off and it is a very "proud moment" for everyone. "This is a very proud moment not only for BRO but for the whole country. The hard work put in by BRO in the last 10 years is reaching the final stage. This tunnel is an example of Atmanirbhar Bharat," Purushothaman had told ANI.

"This is a very proud moment not only for BRO but for the whole country. The hard work put in by BRO in the last 10 years is reaching the final stage. This tunnel is an example of Atmanirbhar Bharat," he had added. (ANI)

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

James and Falcao return to Colombia for World Cup qualifying

James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao have been summoned by Colombia for their first two World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Chile this month. The great news are James return to his place in soccer, playing and competing regularly, and ...

Napoli players left off Italy squad due to virus concerns

Key forward Lorenzo Insigne and other Napoli players have been left off Italys squad for upcoming matches due to concerns about the coronavirus. Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski and a squad staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Frid...

Mane the 2nd Liverpool player this week to contract virus

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has become the second player to contract the coronavirus at the English Premier League champions this weekIve been tested positive but I am feeling good and not showing heavy symptoms, Mane wrote on Instagram on...

IPL 13: Felt really bad when Williamson got run-out, says Priyam Garg

SunRisers Hyderabad SRH middle-order batsman Priyam Garg said that he felt really bad when Kane Williamson was run-out due to a mix-up in the match against Chennai Super Kings CSK. While batting first, SunRisers Hyderabad were at 693 when G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020