Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cleanliness drives, awareness campaigns launched in Ganga-linked states

A massive cleanliness and awareness campaigns were launched in the states where river Ganga flows, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, according to a release by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 10:31 IST
Cleanliness drives, awareness campaigns launched in Ganga-linked states
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A massive cleanliness and awareness campaigns were launched in the states where river Ganga flows, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, according to a release by the Ministry of Jal Shakti. The Ministry said that volunteers and 'Ganga Doots' associated with the 'Namami Gange Mission', are playing an excellent role in Ganga cleanliness through their efforts.

Many voluntary organisations like Sparsh Ganga and Being Bhagirath also took part in the cleanliness drive. The ghats of Yamuna River were also cleaned in many districts. Besides the cleanliness drive, awareness campaigns are being run from Uttarakhand to West Bengal.

People got to see many Gangetic dolphins in the river during the campaign. According to the Jal Shakti Ministry, a cleanliness drive was also seen in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, where the Ganga Yatra started from the river bank at Korantadih. The team of the District Ganga Committee including Minister of State Upendra Tiwari, District Magistrate SP Shahi were also involved in the Yatra.

Tiwari said, "The three-day program of Ganga Yatra is a very commendable effort towards making Mother Ganga aviral and nirmal." He also asked the volunteers to vow that "when Ganga is called mother, we will not put any kind of filth or garbage in it." The minister called upon everyone to give half an hour daily for cleanliness, so they can easily realize the dream of Swachh Bharat (Clean India).

The Ballia District Magistrate informed that Ganga passes through a distance of 120 kilometres of about 50-gram panchayats in the district. "The program has been planned by connecting both cleanliness and Ganga. Gandhiji's dream was Swachh Bharat and this program also has the same purpose," Shahi said.

In Varanasi, the Ganga cleanliness campaign was carried out on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti at the Ganga Ghat Varanasi by the Eco Skilled Ganga Mitras, in which people were made aware of the importance of the cleanliness of the river Ganga. "In the program, under the direction of BD Tripathi, Scientific Professor of MahamanaMalaviya Ganga Research Center, Kashi Hindu University, Varanasi, the people are also constantly working on 5 aspects of Ganga (Spiritual Ganga, Nirmal Ganga, Aviral Ganga, Earth Ganga, and Ecological Ganga)," read a release by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The cleanliness drive was also organised in Ganga village Bijhauli in Prayagraj by the National Mission for Clean Ganga, Ministry of Jal Shakti, and Nehru Yuva Kendra with the participation of 'Ganga Doots' and other members. During the drive, all the guidelines related to COVID-19 were followed.

Moreover, a large number of sanitation programs were also carried out in Uttar Pradesh's many districts including Prayagraj, Bijnore, Farrukhabad, Bulandshahar, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Kanpur, Kannauj. Uttarakhand Province Convenor Lokendra Singh Bisht appealed to people to join the cleanliness drive in Uttarkashi for the successful implementation of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Ganga VicharManch, District Administration and Municipal Corporation workers and pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Ganga Ghats and other places were cleaned by volunteers and 'Ganga Doots' in almost all Ganga blocks of Patna district. Various competitions including Ganga Swachhata and Awareness Campaign were also organised in Murshidabad, Diamond Harbor and Hooghly in West Bengal.

"These programs, in collaboration with the Nehru Yuva Kendra and NamamiGange, aimed to cooperate in cleaning Ganga by adding more and more people so that concrete steps can be taken in the coming days to make the Ganga clean," read the release. According to the Ministry, the main focus of these programs was on keeping the Ganga clean and to make people aware, so that this campaign can be accelerated by changing their behaviour.

During the drive, the emphasis was also laid on making villages situated on the banks of Ganga, open defecation-free and polythene-free. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

Google now lets you create and view tasks in Calendar for Android, iOS

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Biden says some might pay price for backing him

Joe Biden says he urged some governors who wanted to endorse his presidential campaign to refrain from doing so because the Trump administration might retaliate by withholding medical supplies critical to COVID-19 relief. Addressing a virtu...

Karnataka Minister C T Ravi quits cabinet days after being appointed BJP general secy

Karnataka Minister for Kannada, Culture and Tourism C T Ravi has resigned from the cabinet, sources close to him said on Sunday. Ravis resignation comes in the backdrop of him being appointed BJP national general secretary on September 26.T...

BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy dies at 65

Biju Janata Dal MLA Pradeep Maharathy died at a private hospital here in the early hours of Sunday, family sources said. He was 65.The seven-time MLA from Pipili in Puri district is survived by wife Prativa, son Rudra Pratap and daughter Pa...

Cricket-NZ women suffer major blow with Bates injury against Australia

New Zealands womens cricket team hopes of winning back the Rose Bowl from Australia for the first time this century have suffered a blow with top-order batswoman Suzie Bates ruled out of the final two one-day internationals with a shoulder ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020