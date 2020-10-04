UP government attempting to hide what happened in Hathras, says Kanimozhi

Condemning the actions of Uttar Pradesh government in the case of the alleged gangrape on the 19-year-old, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Sunday said that the "state is attempting to hide what happened in Hathras." Speaking to mediapersons here, she also questioned the "attacks" on opposition leaders who were attempting to meet the family of the victim.

"The UP government is trying to hide what happened there (in Hathras). The funeral by police and attack on journalists is strongly condemnable. Moreover, the political leaders who are going there are also being attacked," she alleged. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was roughed up by Uttar Pradesh police on October 1 when he tried to visit the alleged gang-rape victim's family. He along with party leader Priyanka Gandhi were arrested by the police and later released.

Later on October 2, a delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC), including party MP Derek O'Brien, who were heading to meet the family of the Hathras victim, were also roughed-up and stopped at the district border by the Uttar Pradesh Police. On October 3, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came to rescue of a party worker during attempts by Noida police to disperse people who had gathered at DND flyway ahead of their visit to Hathras.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Police lathi-charged Samajwadi Party and Rashtiya Lok Dal (RLD) workers, after they "started to push around and misbehave with women constables". "In the morning itself we made it clear that a delegation of not more than five people can be allowed inside because it's a small village and there could be a law and order situation. The delegation from Samajwadi Party and RLD came in. We led five members from each to get inside. But eventually, their workers started to push around and misbehave with lady constables. To disperse the crowd we had to use minor force. He was pushed to the ground. To disburse the crowd we had to use minor force," Prem Prakash Meena, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Hathras Sadar said.

Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed which restricts gathering of more than five people here at Hathras. The 19-year-old was admitted on September 14 to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University after the alleged rape and assault. She was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi where she died on September 29. The body was taken to her native place and cremated in the early hours on the following day. (ANI)