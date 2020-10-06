BJP Spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya attacked in West Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) West Bengal state unit Spokesperson, Samik Bhattacharya was allegedly attacked at Diamond Harbour here on Tuesday. This comes in the backdrop of BJP Councillor Manish Shukla's demise, who was shot dead in front of Titagarh Police Station, in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP workers led by party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan yesterday, demanding CBI inquiry into Shukla's death. BJP Lok Sabha MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh alleged that the accused came from the residence of Trinamool chief whip in the Assembly Nirmal Ghosh in Sodepur. (ANI)