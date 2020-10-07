Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia opens criminal investigation over pollution off Far East

Russia on Wednesday opened a criminal investigation to establish the cause of unexplained toxic pollution off its far eastern coast that has killed sea creatures and led to their carcasses being washed ashore. Greenpeace warned last week of an ecological disaster in waters off the Kamchatka region, a volcanic peninsula on the Pacific.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-10-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 21:58 IST
Russia opens criminal investigation over pollution off Far East
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia on Wednesday opened a criminal investigation to establish the cause of unexplained toxic pollution off its far eastern coast that has killed sea creatures and led to their carcasses being washed ashore.

Greenpeace warned last week of an ecological disaster in waters off the Kamchatka region, a volcanic peninsula on the Pacific. Conservation group WWF has said the pollution was very likely caused by a highly toxic soluble substance. Scientists told regional authorities on Tuesday that nearly all marine life on the seabed of the Avacha Bay -- located on the Kamchatka peninsula's southern coast -- had been killed, with only a small number of large fish, shrimp and crab surviving.

The Investigative Committee, a Russian equivalent of the U.S. FBI, said dead marine life had washed up on the shore from Sept. 1 to Oct. 3, and that the water had been found to contain oil components including phenol and had changed colour. It did not name any suspects in its investigation.

Aerial footage of the area circulated online showed the water had turned yellowish in some places. The law enforcement agency said the pollutant closely resembled industrial oil or a similar substance. It said it was examining all possible sources of the pollution, including a nearby facility used to store pesticides.

It said it was investigating suspected violations in the handling of environmentally hazardous substances and the pollution of the marine environment. Dmitry Kobylkin, the minister of natural resources and the environment, said on Wednesday that those responsible would be punished.

"There cannot be any compromises here, as with the situation in Norilsk," he said, referring to a major fuel spill in the Russian Arctic in May. "Citizens' environmental well-being and the preservation of ecosystems come first." Kobylkin initially said water and land samples showed no evidence of elevated levels of oil or oil products and that the pollution did not appear to be manmade in origin.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

94 candidates in fray for LAHDC Leh polls

As many as 94 candidates are in the fray for the elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council LAHDC Leh, the first democratic exercise in the region post the union territory status, officials said on Wednesday. The polls are ...

'Mining Minister Flying Squad' to be formed in Haryana to inspect illegal mining

A Mining Minister Flying Squad will be formed in Haryana to check any activity of illegal mining, a state minister said on Wednesday. The squad will inspect any illegal mining in the state with the help of local police, Minister of Mines an...

"Glide path" possible for EU agreement on fisheries, says UK's negotiator

Britain could agree to a glide path towards a suitable end point for a future fisheries agreement with the European Union as long as it satisfied the countrys fishing communities, chief negotiator David Frost said on Wednesday.Provided the ...

'Atmanirbhar Bharat' should not result in protectionism: Rajan

Former Reserve Bank governor Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday said the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign of the government should not result in protectionism, adding that such policies had not worked in the past. &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; Ob...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020