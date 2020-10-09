Left Menu
Cabinet observes two-minute silence in memory of Ramvilas Paswan

The Cabinet approved state funeral to be accorded for Shri Ramvilas Paswan.

New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 15:42 IST
Cabinet observes two-minute silence in memory of Ramvilas Paswan
Shri Paswan was the voice of the oppressed and always championed the cause of marginalized sections of the society. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet condoled the sad demise of Shri Ramvilas Paswan, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Cabinet also observed silence for two minutes in the memory of Shri Ramvilas Paswan.

The Cabinet approved state funeral to be accorded for Shri Ramvilas Paswan.

The Cabinet today passed the following resolution:

"The Cabinet expresses profound sorrow at the sad demise of Shri Ramvilas Paswan, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

In his passing away, the nation has lost an eminent leader, a distinguished parliamentarian and an able administrator.

Born on 5th July 1946 at Shaharbanni, Distt. Khagaria (Bihar), Shri Ramvilas Paswan was educated at Kosi College, Khagaria and Patna University, Patna. He obtained degrees in Master of Arts (M.A.) and Bachelor of Law (LL.B). He was also conferred Degree of D.Litt. (Honoris Causa) by Bundelkhand University, Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh).

Shri Ramvilas Paswan was one of the most popular leaders from Bihar and enjoyed strong mass support. He was elected to Bihar State Legislative assembly in 1969 as a member of Samyukta Socialist Party. Thereafter, he was elected as a member of the 6th Lok Sabha from Hajipur constituency in 1977 by a record margin.

Shri Paswan was re-elected to the 7th Lok Sabha in 1980 and 8th Lok Sabha in 1984. He was re-elected to 9th Lok Sabha in 1989 and was appointed as Union Minister for Labour and Welfare. In 1996, he became Minister for Railways and continued to hold the post till 1998. Thereafter, he served as Minister for Communications from October 1999 to September 2001 when he was made Minister of Coal and Mines, the portfolio he held till April 2002.

After 2004 Lok Sabha Elections, Shri Paswan joined the United Progressive Alliance Government and was made Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers and Minister of Steel.

Shri Paswan was elected to 16th Lok Sabha in 2014 and served as Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. In 2019, Shri Paswan was elected to Rajya Sabha and continued as Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Shri Paswan was the voice of the oppressed and always championed the cause of marginalized sections of the society.

The Cabinet extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the Government and the entire nation."

(With Inputs from PIB)

