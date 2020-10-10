Huge crowd to pay last respect to Ram Vilas Paswan
A large crowd, including several political leaders, gathered outside the residence of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday, to pay last respect to the departed leader.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 10-10-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 13:49 IST
A large crowd, including several political leaders, gathered outside the residence of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday, to pay last respect to the departed leader. The mortal remains of Lok Janshakti Party's founder were flown from Delhi to Patna on Friday for the last rites. The union minister had passed away on Thursday after a long illness. He was 74.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, and several other leaders paid their tributes to the late leader at his residence in the national capital. Ram Vilas Paswan held the portfolio of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been given additional charge of the ministry. (ANI)
