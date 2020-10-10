Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K's Chief Electoral Officer holds meeting with political parties on panchayat, municipal by-elections

Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Hirdesh Kumar on Saturday held a meeting with representatives of political parties regarding the conduct of panchayat and municipal by-elections 2020.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-10-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 23:57 IST
J-K's Chief Electoral Officer holds meeting with political parties on panchayat, municipal by-elections
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Hirdesh Kumar on Saturday held a meeting with representatives of political parties regarding the conduct of panchayat and municipal by-elections 2020. Several issues were deliberated in the meeting for the smooth conduct of bypolls.

The Chief Electoral Officer told representatives of political parties that all preparations have been finalised including logistics and procurement of election material. An official release said that panchayat by-elections will be conducted through ballot boxes while the municipal election will be conducted on a party basis.

A detailed schedule is expected to be issued shortly. The Chief Electoral Officer said that continuous updation of panchayat electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2020 is under process with the aim that no eligible voter to be left behind unregistered.

For updation of municipal electoral rolls, a special summary revision is being conducted with the qualifying date as January 1, 2020. The senior official assured all the political parties that panchayat by-election and urban local bodies by-elections 2020 will be conducted in a free, fair, transparent, ethical, participative and COVID-safe manner.

Several issues were raised by the representative of political parties including the deferment of the election due to COVID-19, provision of adequate security as per actual threat perception and conducive atmosphere for the conduct of elections. Responding to the points, the Chief Electoral Officer said that by-elections can't be indefinitely deferred as the government has now decided to conduct them on the pattern of assembly elections being conducted in the country after observing all COVID-19 SOPs.

"All COVID-19 related arrangements shall be ensured at polling stations including the provision of face masks, sanitizers, thermal scanners and proper social distancing will be ensured during the entire election process," he said. (ANI)

Also Read: Militant associate linked to LeT held in J-K's Kupwara

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

Oppo A73 5G renders and key specs leaked; tipped to have Dimensity 720 SoC

After the fall: Real estate in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

French daily COVID cases set new record at almost 27,000

The number of new coronavirus infections in France jumped over 26,000 in one day for the first time since the start of the epidemic, health ministry data showed on Saturday.The ministry reported 26,896 new infections, taking the cumulative ...

Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises

Iran made mask-wearing mandatory in public in Tehran on Saturday with violations punishable by fines, President Hassan Rouhani said, as a third wave of coronavirus infections sweeps across the country.The daily death toll from COVID-19 peak...

Nigeria not looking to issue Eurobonds, Vice President says

Nigeria will avoid issuing Eurobonds due to their expense, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said and will look at alternative ways to raise funds to support the economy in the face of a looming recession.We are not likely going to explore again...

Soccer-Celtic's Bitton tests positive for COVID-19 on international duty

Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton has tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Israel, the Scottish Premiership club said on Saturday. Bitton was part of the Israel squad which lost 5-3 on penalties to Scotland in Thursdays ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020