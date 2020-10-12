Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahead of MP by-poll, BJP leader terms Congress party of 'Shaitaan'

'Shaitaan' and 'Sadhu' have made entry to the by-poll elections for the Sanwer seat in Indore district said Govind Malu, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and added that his party is the party of Sadhus while opposition Congress party is the party of Shaitaan.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 12-10-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 11:08 IST
Ahead of MP by-poll, BJP leader terms Congress party of 'Shaitaan'
BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan at a press conference in Indore on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

'Shaitaan' and 'Sadhu' have made entry to the by-poll elections for the Sanwer seat in Indore district said Govind Malu, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and added that his party is the party of Sadhus while opposition Congress party is the party of Shaitaan. While talking to ANI, BJP leader Malu alleged that the Congress party follows the ideology of the devil.

"Through our party and its ideology, we are trying to tell that we do politics of welfare of people and the country. We do not work for ourselves. We do not put culture, the tradition of the country at stake. It is the difference between Sadhus and Shaitaan," he said. "Congress can be equated with Satan. They have the ideology of the devil. Congress is promoting hypocrisy, casteism and class struggle for power. We believe in clean politics. We do not do casteist politics. BJP is a party of Sadhus," he added.

Commenting upon the Congress party candidate Premchand Guddu who is contesting for Sanwer constituency in the by-election, the BJP leader said, "Whosoever wants to leave the party give their arguments." Guddu switched to BJP ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls. However, he later returned to the Congress fold.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker and BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan said that people should refrain from using such words. "I have not used such words. If I have ever uttered such words, I apologise immediately. A Sadhu is hidden in everyone's mind and Shaitaan inside us sometimes comes out... it should not happen...I do not give importance to such words," Mahajan said while addressing a press conference here after inaugurating BJP's war room in a hotel at Indore on Sunday.

The war room has been created for the seven seats of the Indore-Ujjain division which will go into by-polls. Leaders of BJP will be in touch with the party through this war and will issue guidelines. The activities and strategy for the polls will be devised here. "The way of fighting elections has changed over the years. We have to keep track of opponents' activities and we have to ensure that our message that reached voters. This war room is dedicated to helping our workers to advise them on how to strategise. The by-elections on 28 seats are important. We are a party which works for the people. We have the opportunity. I will campaign for the party if needed," she said.

Voting for 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results are scheduled to be declared on November 10. Indore's Sanwer seat will also go for polling.

In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the State Assembly, paving way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time. (ANI)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Manoj Bajpayee-Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' set to release on Diwali

Actor Manoj Bajpayees upcoming comedy Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh, is set to release on November 13. The Zee Studios project is directed by Abhishek Sharma. The first poster of the film was unv...

Mumbai power outage: BSE, NSE functioning normally

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday said said they were functioning normally, amid a major power outage in large parts of Mumbai. There is a power failure in south Mumbai. Exchange is working normally. The listing ceremony was con...

India’s First B2B Crypto Trading Platform PCEX Member Collaborates With Franchise India

Business Wire India Indias first B2B cryptocurrency exchange - PCEX Member partners with Franchise India to expand its business horizon by inviting businesses and individuals to join as a franchise and start their own business in the world ...

Telcos still hopeful of reduction in spectrum price, doing regular follow-up on NDCP: COAI

Telecom operators are still hopeful of reduction in the base price of spectrum for the next auction round even though the Digital Communications Commission DCC has cleared the cumulative floor price of Rs 5.22 lakh crore for the airwaves to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020