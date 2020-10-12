Nirbhay sub-sonic cruise missile develops snag during flight test

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday test-fired the Nirbhay sub-sonic cruise missile but it developed a snag during the flight test. During the flight test of Nirbhay sub-sonic cruise missile, it developed a snag, said DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) officials said.

The details of the snag are being ascertained, DRDO informed. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Rajnath Singh congratulates DRDO for successful flight testing of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile