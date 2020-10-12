Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana to provide insurance cover for vegetable, horticultural crops: Agri Minister Dalal

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister J P Dalal on Monday said the state government has decided to provide insurance cover for vegetable and horticultural crops to farmers. Similarly, horticultural crops kinnow, guava, mango, jujube (ber), turmeric and garlic will also be covered under the scheme. Dalal said the BJP led governments in the Centre and state are committed to make farmers prosperous.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-10-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 21:35 IST
Haryana to provide insurance cover for vegetable, horticultural crops: Agri Minister Dalal

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister J P Dalal on Monday said the state government has decided to provide insurance cover for vegetable and horticultural crops to farmers. Under the new insurance scheme, a cover of Rs 40,000 per acre will be provided to farmers, Dalal said.

14 vegetables including tomatoes, onions, potatoes, cabbage, peas, carrots, okra, gourd, bitter gourd, brinjals, green chillies, capsicum, cauliflower and radish will be covered under the insurance scheme, he was quoted as saying in a statement. Similarly, horticultural crops kinnow, guava, mango, jujube (ber), turmeric and garlic will also be covered under the scheme.

Dalal said the BJP led governments in the Centre and state are committed to make farmers prosperous. The state government's aim is to minimize the borrowing of farmers from 'arthiyas' (commission agents) and moneylenders, and a proposal is under consideration to create an emergency fund to provide immediate financial assistance to farmers during any kind of emergency.

Dalal, according to the statement, said the income of farmers should not only increase from farming but also from other related areas such as animal husbandry. Hitting out at Congress, he alleged that it was misleading the farmers on new farm legislations.

Neither the 'mandis' will be closed nor the minimum support price (MSP) will be discontinued, he said, adding that government procurement of crops will continue as earlier. He also said that 21 new grain mandis and 11 vegetable mandis were constructed in the state from 2014 to 2020. PTI SUN RVK

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Oman to impose value-added tax amid pandemic fallout

Oman issued a royal decree on Monday that sets the stage for the sultanate to start collecting value-added taxes beginning in April as it grapples with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and oil price collapse. Omans state-run news age...

Irish court rejects French extradition of Briton Bailey for 1996 murder

An Irish court on Monday rejected the extradition of British journalist Ian Bailey for a third time in connection with his conviction in France for murdering a French film producer in Ireland 24 years ago. Bailey was sentenced in absentia t...

Aid group says Libyan militia is holding hostage 60 migrants

A Libyan armed group is holding hostage at least 60 migrants, including two dozen children, in appalling conditions after abducting them almost two weeks ago, an aid group has said. Masked militiamen abducted the migrants on September 28 fr...

Delhi Assembly panel resumes hearing of witnesses on complaints against Facebook

Delhi Assemblys Peace and Harmony Committee on Monday examined two witnesses on complaints against Facebook, and both stressed the need for more transparency in the operation, functioning as well as grievance redressal system of the social ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020