Haryana to provide insurance cover for vegetable, horticultural crops: Agri Minister Dalal

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister J P Dalal on Monday said the state government has decided to provide insurance cover for vegetable and horticultural crops to farmers. Under the new insurance scheme, a cover of Rs 40,000 per acre will be provided to farmers, Dalal said.

14 vegetables including tomatoes, onions, potatoes, cabbage, peas, carrots, okra, gourd, bitter gourd, brinjals, green chillies, capsicum, cauliflower and radish will be covered under the insurance scheme, he was quoted as saying in a statement. Similarly, horticultural crops kinnow, guava, mango, jujube (ber), turmeric and garlic will also be covered under the scheme.

Dalal said the BJP led governments in the Centre and state are committed to make farmers prosperous. The state government's aim is to minimize the borrowing of farmers from 'arthiyas' (commission agents) and moneylenders, and a proposal is under consideration to create an emergency fund to provide immediate financial assistance to farmers during any kind of emergency.

Dalal, according to the statement, said the income of farmers should not only increase from farming but also from other related areas such as animal husbandry. Hitting out at Congress, he alleged that it was misleading the farmers on new farm legislations.

Neither the 'mandis' will be closed nor the minimum support price (MSP) will be discontinued, he said, adding that government procurement of crops will continue as earlier. He also said that 21 new grain mandis and 11 vegetable mandis were constructed in the state from 2014 to 2020. PTI SUN RVK