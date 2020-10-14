Left Menu
Upper Ganga Canal in Haridwar to remain closed from October 15 to November 15

Upper Ganga Canal will remain closed from the midnight of October 15 to midnight of November 15 for repair and maintenance work ahead of Haridwar Kumbh 2021.

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 14-10-2020 10:35 IST
Har ki Pauri in Haridwar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Upper Ganga Canal will remain closed from the midnight of October 15 to midnight of November 15 for repair and maintenance work ahead of Haridwar Kumbh 2021. According to a letter sent by the special secretary of Uttar Pradesh Mushtaq Ahmed to Chief Engineer and Head of Irrigation and Water Resources Department of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued orders for the closure of the Upper Ganga Canal and said that it will remain closed from the midnight of October 15 to midnight of November 15.

"During this closure, the works of proposed and under construction ghats for the Kumbh Mela 2021 will be completed, the irrigation department will do the repair work," the letter stated. The 2021 Maha Kumbh Mela will be held at Haridwar. The bathing dates for it have already been announced beginning January 14.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik said that between 35 to 50 lakh people are estimated to take the dip in Ganga daily during the Kumbh Mela 2021. (ANI)

