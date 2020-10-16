PM Modi greets NSG Black Cats personnel on Raising Day

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted NSG Black Cats personnel and their families on NSG's Raising Day.

"On their Raising Day, greetings to NSG Black Cats personnel and their families. NSG plays a crucial role in India's security apparatus. It has been associated with the utmost courage and professionalism. India is proud of NSG's efforts to keep India safe and secure", the Prime Minister said.

(With Inputs from PIB)