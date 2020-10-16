PM Modi interacts with Maharashtra CM on flood situation

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi interacted with Maharashtra Chief Minister, Shri Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation arising due to flooding and heavy rain in parts of the state.

"Spoke to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Ji regarding the situation arising due to flooding and heavy rain in parts of the state. My thoughts and prayers are with those sisters and brothers affected. Reiterated Centre's support in the ongoing rescue and relief work", the Prime Minister said.