Madarsas re-opened in UP after seven months amid COVID-19

With the permission from the state government, Madrasas in Uttar Pradesh have re-opened on Monday after the gap of seven months due to COVID-19.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-10-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 22:31 IST
Madarsas re-opened in UP after seven months amid COVID-19
Madarsas re-opened in Uttar Pradesh after seven months amid COVID-19. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

With the permission from the state government, Madrasas in Uttar Pradesh have re-opened on Monday after the gap of seven months due to COVID-19. However, a restricted number of children will be allowed to enter the Madrasas keeping the COVID-19 guidelines in mind.

The cleric of Darul Uloom Nizamiya Firangi Mahal, Lucknow said that all the children are being provided with sanitisers upon entering the premises of Madrasa and they are being told to maintain social distance. "It is a good thing that schools, colleges and Madrasas are open again in Uttar Pradesh. We are following sanitisation and distancing protocols," the cleric said.

The Madarsas were closed on March 21 this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. Speaking to ANI, Mohammad Azam, one of the students in Madrasa said, "The Madrasas were closed for over six months due to COVID-19 and now has been opened in compliance with guidelines. Now we wear masks, use sanitiser which is being provided in Madrasas and we are also maintaining social distancing."

Earlier in the day, many schools in the state reopened after the government granted permission to open institutes outside containment zones as per the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 32,896 active cases in the state with 32,896 recovered and 6,658 so far. (ANI)

