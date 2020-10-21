Left Menu
Development News Edition

AMC to raise fresh capital as liquidity troubles deepen

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the world's largest theater chain, said on Tuesday it would raise cash through a share offering and was working hard to restructure its debt and avoid seeking bankruptcy protection.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-10-2020 03:53 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 03:19 IST
AMC to raise fresh capital as liquidity troubles deepen
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the world's largest theater chain, said on Tuesday it would raise cash through a share offering and was working hard to restructure its debt and avoid seeking bankruptcy protection. The company, whose shares fell nearly 11%, is looking to sell up to 15 million of its Class A common stock, but Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron told Reuters that there was no timeline on the plan.

AMC's move to raise fresh capital comes after ratings agency S&P said earlier this month that the company had just six months of cash reserves. "In the event the Company determines that these sources of liquidity will not be available to it or will not allow it to meet its obligations as they become due, it would likely seek an in-court or out-of-court restructuring of its liabilities," AMC said in a filing. (https://bit.ly/35jXM6t)

Big theater chains, including AMC and Cineworld Group , have reopened many of their locations, but fears of the virus and delays in major releases have kept audiences at bay. The pandemic's impact on small and mid-sized theater companies has been more pronounced, with a majority having little hope of pulling through the crisis.

AMC said it was expecting revenue for the third quarter to be about $119.5 million, below market expectation of $155 million. The company had raked in $1.32 billion in the year-earlier quarter. AMC's share offering will be managed by Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

Mainland China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India remains on South Africa's updated list of high-risk COVID-19 countries, travel restrictions continue

South Africa has reviewed its list of high-risk COVID-19 countries, sharply reducing the number but maintaining travel restrictions on people visiting the country from India. In its updated list released on October 19, the Department of Hom...

Harry and Meghan decry 'crisis of hate' in social media

Britains Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, spoke on Tuesday about their campaign against social media negativity, with Harry warning of a global crisis of hate that was affecting peoples mental health. The couple, known officially as the D...

U.S. agency urges new safeguards following probe into deadly 2019 California boat fire

The U.S. safety investigator on Tuesday called for new safeguards to new small passenger vessels following a September 2019 early morning boat fire in California that killed 34 people. The 75-foot recreational diving vessel, Conception, wit...

U.S. coronavirus aid talks moving closer to deal-Pelosi aide

The White House and Democrats in the U.S. Congress moved closer to agreement on a new coronavirus relief package on Tuesday as President Donald Trump said he was willing to accept a large aid bill despite opposition from his own Republican ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020