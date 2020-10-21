Left Menu
Development News Edition

Permit ethanol production using rice from C'garh: CM to Centre

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister also thanked the Centre for fixing the rate of rice- based ethanol production at Rs 54.87 per litre, the official from the public relations department said. "In order to fulfil targets under the National Biofuels Policy 2018, the Chhattisgarh government had been trying for the last 18 months to get permission for production of ethanol from surplus paddy produced in the state," Baghel stated in the letter.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 17:30 IST
Permit ethanol production using rice from C'garh: CM to Centre

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has urged the Centre to allow manufacturing of ethanol from surplus paddy procured from farmers in the state, citing that the move will aid cultivators, an official said on Wednesday. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister also thanked the Centre for fixing the rate of rice- based ethanol production at Rs 54.87 per litre, the official from the public relations department said.

"In order to fulfil targets under the National Biofuels Policy 2018, the Chhattisgarh government had been trying for the last 18 months to get permission for production of ethanol from surplus paddy produced in the state," Baghel stated in the letter. The Centre has fixed the rate of ethanol production from rice provided through Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse by fuel distribution companies, he said, adding that the state government was grateful for the decision.

The chief minister further urged the Centre to allow ethanol production directly from surplus paddy procured in the state, citing that the move will help farmers. At present, the Centre has decided to use surplus stock of rice available with the FCI for production of ethanol, he said.

Last month, the state government had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with four companies for setting up rice-based ethanol manufacturing units in different districts, the official said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro says his government will not buy China's Sinovac vaccine

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that his government will not buy Chinas Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19, one day after the health minister said it would be included in the nations immunization program.For sure, we will n...

TEXT-Thai PM says to lift emergency amid protests

Following is a prepared address by Thailands Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha due to be delivered at 7 p.m. 1200 GMT. Speech by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-chaLets de-escalate and let the democratic system work 21 October 2020 My duty as a...

Study reveals high flavanol diet may lead to lower blood pressure

People who consume a diet including flavanol-rich foods and drinks, including tea, apples and berries, could lead to lower blood pressure, according to the first study using objective measures of thousands of UK residents diet. The findings...

Arthritis drug improves survival in critically ill COVID-19 patients: Study

Anti-inflammatory drug tocilizumab has been shown to reduce mortality by 30 per cent among critically ill COVID-19 patients when administered within the first two days of hospitalisation, according to a study led by an Indian-origin researc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020