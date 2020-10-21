Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manoj Sinha thanks Union Cabinet for approving MIS for apple procurement in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Cabinet for approving Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for apple procurement in the union territory. Earlier during the day, the Cabinet approved the extension of a scheme under which cooperative NAFED will procure 12 lakh tonnes apples in Jammu and Kashmir during the current 2020-21 season.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 22:57 IST
Manoj Sinha thanks Union Cabinet for approving MIS for apple procurement in J-K
Manoj Sinha Image Credit: IANS

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Cabinet for approving Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for apple procurement in the union territory. "The scheme will provide a comprehensive insurance cover against any obstacle, thus helping in stabilizing the income of the apple farmers, besides addressing all marketing and transportation related issues in addition to providing optimum returns to them," Sinha said. Earlier during the day, the Cabinet approved the extension of a scheme under which cooperative NAFED will procure 12 lakh tonnes apples in Jammu and Kashmir during the current 2020-21 season. The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) has also been allowed to use the government guarantee of Rs 2,500 crore for this operation. The losses, if any, will be shared between the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir government on a 50:50 basis.

"The move will ensure optimum prices to apple farmers and give necessary fillip to the economy," Sinha said. He said Jammu and Kashmir government is committed to take forward the horticulture sector for betterment of livelihood of apple growers. "Since 12 LMT of apples can be procured under this scheme, it will also create rural employment through supplementary services such as packaging and transportation," Sinha said.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

Nokia, Telia Company sign five-year deal to deploy 5G in Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Colgate-Palmolive India Q2 net up 12 pc to Rs 274 cr

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 12.32 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 274.19 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted net profit of Rs 244.11 crore in the July-September period ...

Canada PM Trudeau set to survive as New Democrats vow to avoid election

The leader of Canadas opposition New Democrats said his party will make sure that there is no early election, ensuring the survival of Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus Liberal government in a key vote later on Wednesday. We will vote against ...

FACTBOX-How social media companies will handle post-U.S. election scenarios

In the run-up to the U.S. vote in November, social media companies like Facebook Inc and Twitter have announced new rules for various post-election scenarios.The companies, which have been criticized by social media researchers and lawmaker...

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial Brazil volunteer dies, trial to continue

Brazilian health authority Anvisa said on Wednesday that a volunteer in a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University had died but added that the trial would continue. Oxford confirmed the plan to k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020