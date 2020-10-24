Left Menu
"As a country, we should think of the loss to the people of the nation when such projects (Girnar ropeway) of public importance are stalled for a long time," he added. On the Kisan Suryodaya scheme, Modi said, "Farmers should save water and adopt the mantra 'per drop, more crop'.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-10-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 12:25 IST
PM inaugurates three projects in Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three projects in Gujarat- one each related to farmers' welfare, healthcare and tourism development- via video link from New Delhi on Saturday. Modi launched 'Kisan Suryodaya Yojana' aimed at providing day-time electricity to the farmers in the state for irrigation and farming purposes.

He also inaugurated Paediatric Heart Hospital at the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, developed at an investment of Rs 470 crore by the state'e health and family welfare department. Besides, he launched a 2.3 km-long ropeway project on Mount Girnar near Junagadh city a major pilgrimage site here.

It is being touted as the longest temple ropeway in Asia. During his address, Modi slammed the opposition over the delay in completion of the ropeway project.

"Had they not created hurdles in Girnar ropeway, it would not have got stalled for so many years. People and tourists should have got the benefit a long back," he said. "As a country, we should think of the loss to the people of the nation when such projects (Girnar ropeway) of public importance are stalled for a long time," he added.

On the Kisan Suryodaya scheme, Modi said, "Farmers should save water and adopt the mantra 'per drop, more crop'. "Now as farmers will get electricity during the day, they should also emphasize on saving more water," he said.

