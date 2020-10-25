Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seaplane from Maldives lands successfully at Kochi on technical halt

A seaplane that took off from Male in the Maldives made a successful landing inside Venduruthy channel at Kochi on Sunday for a technical halt.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 25-10-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 22:09 IST
Seaplane from Maldives lands successfully at Kochi on technical halt
A visual of the seaplane at the Venduruthy channel at Kochi on Sunday. . Image Credit: ANI

A seaplane that took off from Male in the Maldives made a successful landing inside Venduruthy channel at Kochi on Sunday on a technical halt. "A Twin Otter 300 seaplane of M/s Spicejet Technic took off from Male, Maldives and made a successful landing inside Venduruthy channel at Kochi on 25 Oct 20 for technical halt. The seaplane is 19-seater, which will be able to accommodate 12 passengers," read a press release from Southern Naval Command.

The press release said, "The seaplane was provided assistance with berthing facility at Naval jetty and refueling for their onward journey. The seaplane is scheduled to fly to Ahmedabad where it will commence flying as a part of regional connectivity scheme between Sabarmati river front and Statue of Unity." "Seaplanes are a natural choice of connectivity between mainland and Lakshadweep islands and inland water channels at Kochi and sheltered lagoons in the islands offer ideal space for the seaplanes to land and take-off," it said.

It said, Representatives of Spicejet, Indian Navy, CIAL and District administration were present to supervise the transit halt. The crew of the seaplane were greeted by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command. The occasion also refreshed fond memories of amphibious aircraft operations from Kochi naval base in the yesteryears. Incidentally, the birth of Indian Naval Aviation was also preceded by a similar landing of Sealand aircraft in the Venduruthy channel at Kochi on February 4 1953, the press release added. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Sudan says it will discuss trade, migration deals with Israel

Sudan and Israel will discuss agreements to cooperate on trade and migration issues in the coming weeks, the Sudanese foreign ministry said on Sunday, signalling steps to implement a normalisation pact after decades of hostilities. Israel f...

Zanzibar opposition campaign manager says he was threatened by armed men

An opposition party campaign manager in semi-autonomous Zanzibar said on Sunday that he had been seized and threatened by armed men, while a parliamentary candidate was still missing before Tanzanian elections next week.Earlier on Sunday th...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Khabib retires after choking out Gaethje to retain UFC lightweight crownKhabib Nurmagomedov choked Justin Gaethje unconscious in the second round to successfully defend his UFC lightweig...

UK police deal with incident aboard tanker off English coast

British police said on Sunday they were dealing with an incident aboard an oil tanker near the coast of the Isle of Wight, an island off the southern coast of England, and British media said a small number of stowaways had been found.Two so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020