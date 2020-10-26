Karnataka reported 3,130 new COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 8,05,947. There are 75,423 active cases and 10,947 fatalities in the state.

"Karnataka reports 3,130 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths, and 8,715 discharges in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 8,05,947, with 7,19,558 discharges and 10,947 deaths. Active cases 75,423," the State Health Department said. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 6,53,717 active cases and 1,19,014 deaths in the country. (ANI)

