Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka reports 3,130 new COVID-19 cases

Karnataka reported 3,130 new COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 8,05,947.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-10-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 23:03 IST
Karnataka reports 3,130 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka reported 3,130 new COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 8,05,947. There are 75,423 active cases and 10,947 fatalities in the state.

"Karnataka reports 3,130 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths, and 8,715 discharges in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 8,05,947, with 7,19,558 discharges and 10,947 deaths. Active cases 75,423," the State Health Department said. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 6,53,717 active cases and 1,19,014 deaths in the country. (ANI)

Also Read: Sudhakar is new Karnataka Health Minister, Sriramulu given Social Welfare in minor reshuffle

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No onion auctions in Nashik district APMCs

There were no onion auctions in Agriculture Produce Market Committees APMCs across Nashik district of Maharashtra on Monday as traders registered their protest against the stock limit on the commodity imposed by the Centre. The Lasalgaon AP...

BJP issues vision document for MC polls in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan BJP on Sunday issued a vision document for the municipal corporation polls, promising smart traffic management and relief in urban development tax.The elections to six municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota will be...

Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 bln IPO

Ant Group Co Ltd is poised to raise up to 34.4 billion in the worlds largest stock market debut as investors rush to buy into the fast-growing Chinese fintech giant despite risks of greater scrutiny at home and abroad. The dual listing, a f...

Spain's COVID-19 state of emergency faces backlash

The Spanish government faced a backlash on Monday over its plans to put the country, one of Europes worst COVID-19 hotspots, under a state of emergency for six months. Opposition parties said that was too long, epidemiologists said the move...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020