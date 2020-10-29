Left Menu
Cabinet approves Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project Phase II & III

The Project will be implemented over a period of 10 years duration in two Phases, each of six years duration with two years overlapping from April 2021 to March 2031.

New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 17:00 IST
Cabinet approves Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project Phase II & III
The contribution of Central Government is Rs 1,024 crore as loan liability and Rs 285 crore as counter-part funding for Central Component.  Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) Phase II & Phase III with the financial assistance of the World Bank (WB), and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to improve the safety and operational performance of selected dams across the whole country, along with institutional strengthening with system-wide management approach.

The project cost is Rs 10,211 crore. The Project will be implemented over a period of 10 years duration in two Phases, each of six years duration with two years overlapping from April 2021 to March 2031. The share of external funding is Rs 7,000 crore of the total project cost, and balance Rs 3,211 crore is to be borne by the concerned Implementing Agencies (IAs). The contribution of Central Government is Rs 1,024 crore as loan liability and Rs 285 crore as counter-part funding for Central Component.

DRIP Phase II & Phase III envisages the following objectives:-

To improve the safety and performance of selected existing dams and associated appurtenances in a sustainable manner.

To strengthen the dam safety institutional setup in participating states as well as at the central level, and

iii. To explore the alternative incidental means at few of selected dams to generate the incidental revenue for sustainable operation and maintenance of dams

To achieve the above objectives, DRIP Phase II & Phase III has the following components:

Rehabilitation and improvement of dams and associated appurtenances,

Dam safety institutional strengthening in participating States and Central agencies,

Exploration of alternative incidental means at few of selected dams to generate the incidental revenue for sustainable operation and maintenance of dams, and

Project management.

The Scheme envisages comprehensive rehabilitation of 736 existing dams located across the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

