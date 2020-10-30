Left Menu
IEC calls affected voters to register by-elections

In a statement, the IEC said the registration weekend will allow all eligible voters to register while already registered voters will get an opportunity to check their registration details and provide updates where applicable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 30-10-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 15:44 IST
The IEC reminded voters that it is a criminal offence to register and vote in a ward in which they are not ordinarily resident. Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has called on affected voters to come out in their numbers to register to vote for the upcoming 24 municipal ward by-elections scheduled to take place across the country on 9 December.

In total, 118 voting stations will open this weekend between 8 am and 5 pm.

"Voters should take their identity documents (IDs) with them – either a green barcoded ID book, a smartcard ID or a valid Temporary ID Certificate. They will also need to complete their physical home address on registration or provide sufficient particularities of their place of residence. Documented proof of address (e.g. a municipal account) is not required," reads the statement.

Voters may also check and update their details at their local (municipal) Electoral Commission (IEC) office weekdays during office hours.

The IEC reminded voters that it is a criminal offence to register and vote in a ward in which they are not ordinarily resident.

Special voting will take place at voting stations as well as through home visits on 8 December between 8 am and 5 pm. Voters wishing to apply to cast a special vote can apply at their local IEC office during office hours between 23 and 27 November 2020.

Applications for special votes can also be made online via the IEC's website, www.elections.org.za. Once voters have applied online they will receive an SMS notifying them of the outcome when their application has been processed. They can also check the status of their special vote application online at www.elections.org.za.

Voters can also apply for special votes via cellphone by SMSing their identity number to 32249 (Charged at R1). The SMS application facility is only available for those applying to cast a special vote at their voting station and NOT for home visits.

For more information on these by-elections contact your local (municipal) IEC office weekdays during office hours. Contact details for all IEC offices are available on the IEC website at www.elections.org.za under Contact Us.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

