Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala gold smuggling case: BJP workers demand CM's resignation

The BJP Yuva Morcha workers protested outside the police commissioner's office in Kozhikode on Friday, demanding Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation over the involvement of his former principal secretary M Sivashankar in the gold smuggling case.

ANI | Kozhikode (Kerala) | Updated: 30-10-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 15:56 IST
Kerala gold smuggling case: BJP workers demand CM's resignation
BJP Yuva Morcha protests in Kozhikode in Kerala on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The BJP Yuva Morcha workers protested outside the police commissioner's office in Kozhikode on Friday, demanding Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation over the involvement of his former principal secretary M Sivashankar in the gold smuggling case. Police had to used water cannon to disperse the workers as they tried to remove and climb barricades, waving flags and shouting slogans.

Sivasankar has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to the Kerala gold smuggling case. During a hearing on his custody on Thursday, the ED submitted before a principal sessions court in Kochi that Sivasankar had asked officials to clear some diplomatic baggage without checking by the Customs authorities.

The court, after hearing the submissions in the matter, sent Sivasankar to seven days' ED custody for questioning in the matter. The ED submitted that Sivasankar had intervened after a "desperate request" of accused Swapna Suresh. It said while Sivasankar has denied this, they are in possession of Whatsapp messages exchanged between the two, which indicates that Sivasankar had intervened.

"It is revealed that the accused, Sarith P S, Swapna, Fasil Fareed and Sandeep Nair, had conspired to send two dummy diplomatic baggage in the month of July 2019, just two months after the intervention by Sivasankar... in April 2019...," the ED submitted. After the hearing, Sivasankar's counsel, advocate S Rajeev, told reporters that the court has directed that if he is being questioned for three hours, he should be given one-hour rest.

"The court also directed to give the necessary medical treatment. He will be produced next on November 5. The court accepted that he was dragged out of the hospital. It is not correct to say that he is not cooperating with the investigation," Rajeev said. "Sometimes they do not get the answer they need. The court has said that the necessary facilities should be provided during the custody period. If he wants to go to the hospital after 6 pm, they have to do it. Permission has been granted for family members to visit," he added.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Uganda Rugby Unstoppables hosts breast cancer awareness workshop

If you notice any changes in your breasts e.g. lumps or skin changes, consult a doctor as soon as possible. Steven Buyondo.The Uganda Rugby Unstoppables led by Samiya Ayikoru, hosted a breast cancer awareness workshop today at Kyadondo Rugb...

Homesick and bellicose, Karabakh's exiled Azeris yearn for return

Gassan Akhmedov has one last wish - to return to the land of his birth, a land he says has been occupied for more than 25 years.That dream came a step closer, the 80-year-old resident of Baku says, when Azeri troops captured the region of J...

15th Finance Commission finalises report, to submit it to president on Nov 9

The 15th Finance Commission will submit its report for fiscal years 2021-22 to 2025-26 to President Ram Nath Kovind on November 9, an official statement said on Friday.&#160; The commission under Chairman N K Singh on Friday concluded its ...

US STOCKS-Futures drop on underwhelming updates from tech companies

U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Friday as dismal business updates from technology mega-caps including Apple Inc fueled investor worries, adding to their concerns about a surge in coronavirus cases.Apple Inc tumbled 4 premarket after it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020