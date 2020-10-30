PM inaugurates 'Ekta Mall', visits J&K, north-east stalls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated 'Ekta Mall', a special store constructed near the Statue of Unity here where tourists can buy handloom and handicraft products belonging to different states under one roof. After inaugurating the outlet, Modi spent a considerable amount of time at stalls selling traditional items from Jammu and Kashmir and the north-east region.

The mall, developed on the theme of Unity in Handicraft & Handloom Diversity, is spread across 35,000 square feet near the 182-metre tall Statue of Unity at Kevadiya in Gujarats Narmada district. The imposing monument, dedicated to Sardar Patel, has emerged as a popular tourist site in Gujarat.

Modi, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, later visited different emporia in the Mall. At the Jammu and Kashmir stall, Modi enquired about different products and showed keen interest in knowing the process which goes behind making them.

The Mall, a two-storey air-conditioned store, houses 20 different emporia representing the handloom and handicraft traditions of various states, said a government release. The Mall houses emporia of Garvi Gurjari, Purbashree, Kairali, Mrugnayani, Pumpuhar, Gangotri and Kaveri, among others.

It also houses stores Khadi India and Coir Board, among other establishments, the release added..