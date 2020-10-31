Cong marks Indira's death anniversary, Patel's birth anniversary as 'Kisan Adhikar Diwas'

The Congress on Saturday marked the death anniversary of Indira Gandhi and the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as 'Kisan Adhikar Diwas' to protest the farm laws brought by the Centre. Continuing its opposition to the farm laws, state Congress committees observed 'satyagraha' between 10 am to 4 pm in every district headquarters across the country, a party statement said.

While Congress leaders and workers assembled at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi, in Haryana the 'satyagraha' was organised in Faridabad, Fatehabad and Bhiwani. Large gatherings were reported from various places in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and other parts of the country, the party said. The programmes highlighted and apprised the people of the "ill-effects" of the recently enacted "anti-farmer" and farm labourer agrarian laws by the Modi government, the Congress said.

During the 'satyagraha' sit-ins, party leaders highlighted the importance of farmers and farming activities in society and how they have been central to all governments since Independence. On the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, rich tributes were paid to the contribution made by him to the farmers' movement and their rights, particularly in the context of the Bardoli Farmer's movement, the Congress said. It was alleged at the sit-ins that, whatever has been on the top priority of all previous governments in terms of planning, has been "destroyed in one single stroke" by the Modi government, according to the statement.

Farmers have been rendered helpless and vulnerable, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had blatantly attacked what Sardar Patel fought for and achieved, it said. Congress leaders and activists also paid rich tributes to the first woman Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, on her death anniversary and discussed how the gains of 'Green Revolution' ushered in by her would get lost in days to come if these laws were implemented, it said.

Congress leaders also recalled Mahatma Gandhi who had started his political journey -- India's independence movement -- through the 'Champaran Satyagraha' which was also the first Indian farmer's movement, the party said. The three farm bills -- the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 -- were passed by Parliament recently. Subsequently, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the bills. The Congress, many other opposition parties and several farmers organisations have been protesting against these legislations, claiming that these will harm the interests of farmers and benefit corporates, a claim denied by the government.

The Centre has asserted that these new laws will be beneficial for farmers and will increase their income.