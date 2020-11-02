Left Menu
Development News Edition

CDF Kenya General Robert Kibochi visiting India from 2-6 Nov 2020

India is the first country that the CDF Kenya is visiting outside of Africa after he assumed Command in May earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 16:29 IST
CDF Kenya General Robert Kibochi visiting India from 2-6 Nov 2020
During his week-long visit, he is scheduled to meet the Raksha Mantri, the National Security Adviser, the Service Chiefs and senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs at New Delhi. Image Credit: Twitter(@StateHouseKenya)

General Robert Kibochi, Chief of Defence Forces of Kenya is visiting India from 02 - 06 Nov 2020 on the invitation by the Ministry of Defence. India is the first country that the CDF Kenya is visiting outside of Africa after he assumed Command in May earlier this year. During his week-long visit, he is scheduled to meet the Raksha Mantri, the National Security Adviser, the Service Chiefs and senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs at New Delhi.

2. The General Officer will also be visiting Agra, Mhow and Bengaluru during his visit. Incidentally, this is not the first time the CDF is visiting India as he did his Signal Officers Degree Telecommunications Engineering Course in India at the Military College of Telecommunications Engineering Mhow from 1984-1987, as a young officer.

3. The General Officer's visit comes at a time when the bilateral relationship between India and Kenya is poised for deeper engagement. Post-visit of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi to Kenya in 2016 and a reciprocal visit by H. E. President Kenyatta in 2017, the relationship has grown from strength to strength. Ongoing areas of defence cooperation include Capacity & Capability building, Counter-Terrorism, UN Peace Keeping Operations, Medical health care and Cybersecurity.

4. Considering that India and Kenya are mature democracies and have professional Armed Forces there is a lot of convergence of thought between the two nations. The visit will cement the already strong bilateral ties between the two countries and the two Armed Forces. The General Officer will depart on 07 Nov 20.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Iran reports record high COVID death toll as travel bans go into force

Iran on Monday reported a record 440 COVID deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll in the Middle Easts worst-hit country to 35,738 as a ban on travel in and out of major cities came into force. The government has shut schools, m...

RBI restores trading hours for various regulated markets in phased manner beginning Nov 9

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Monday decided to restore trading hours for various regulated markets in a phased manner with effect from November 9. According to the statement, the decision to restore trading hours, which had been amended...

Gunmen kill at least 10 students in attack on Kabul university

Gunmen attacked Kabul Universitys campus on Monday, killing at least 10 students and trading fire with security forces, a senior Afghan government source and witnesses said. The attackers were targeting students and fired on them as they fl...

Myanmar fugitive monk Wirathu hands himself in to face sedition charges

Hardline Buddhist nationalist monk Ashin Wirathu handed himself over to police in Myanmars commercial capital of Yangon on Monday after more than a year on the run from charges of sedition.Wearing a face mask and shield, he spoke to support...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020