Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus testing facility for departing passengers commences at Delhi Airport

Coronavirus testing facility for domestic and international departing passengers has commenced at the Delhi Airport.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 23:34 IST
Coronavirus testing facility for departing passengers commences at Delhi Airport
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Coronavirus testing facility for domestic and international departing passengers has commenced at the Delhi Airport. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR-led consortium, on Tuesday announced commencement of the on-demand coronavirus testing facility for domestic/ international passengers taking their flight from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) right before their departure, read a press statement from Delhi Airport.

As per the statement, DIAL, in association with Genestrings Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd, set up a COVID-19 sample collection booth in front of Gate no 8 at the international departure of Terminal 3 on October 28, 2020. Genestrings Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd is an ICMR approved laboratory, which is currently associated with Delhi government to test COVID-19 samples. As per the statement, the facility will be beneficial for those passengers who are taking an international/ domestic flight but don't have an RT-PCR test result. Such passengers can come to the airport around six hours before and get the COVID test done at the airport by paying Rs. 2,400 and get the result in 4 to 6 hours.

The laboratory will be starting with one functional set-up with a provision to start the second one immediately, if the demand arises. Each manned counter can conduct up-to 40-50 registrations per hour, including billing & registration. Capacity can be increased by adding number of billing and registration desk. Sample collection booths can collect approximately 120-130 samples per hour. The lab will be getting a disclaimer signed from each passenger at the time of testing, wherein the passenger agrees to take full responsibility to follow all government mandated laws including quarantine, if they are found positive.

According to the statement, In September, DIAL has launched first-of-its-kind on-site COVID-19 testing facility for arriving international passengers. The 3,500 square feet area facility at multi-level car parking (MLCP) of Terminal 3 ensures a safe journey of all passengers entering the city or scheduled for domestic connecting flights. As the Government of India is preparing to open the sky with the rising air bubbles, the facility will be a key element in facilitating a safe journey for all the passengers, the statement read.

Commenting on the development, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL, said: "We have launched the RT-PCR testing facility for outbound domestic/international travellers at Delhi Airport. The unique facility will help those passengers who have to travel and need a COVID negative certificate with them due to some reasons. The COVID-19 testing laboratory at Delhi Airport is adequately equipped for testing and sample collection that will be conducted in compliance with the protocols established by ICMR and NABL. Delhi Airport is working continuously to ensure safe travel for passengers." (ANI)

Also Read: UN chief calls for swift action following attacks on peacekeepers in Mali

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

India strongly condemns terror attack at Kabul University

India on Tuesday strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attack at Kabul University, saying the inhuman act is a stark reminder that terrorism must be eliminated for durable peace in Afghanistan and the region. In a statement, the Minist...

Swiss police arrest two men in probe of links to Vienna attack

Swiss police on Tuesday arrested two men in an investigation of possible links to the main suspect in a shooting attack in Vienna that killed at least four people, authorities said.The 18-year-old and 24-year-old men, arrested in the city o...

One Good Thing: Woman's mission is to honour COVID-19 victims

It broke Jessica Murrays heart that so many people in the St. Louis area were dying from the coronavirus and that they were being remembered less for who they were than as statistics of the pandemic, so she decided to do something about it....

Russia says it will consider Iranian proposal to end Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Russia is considering an Iranian proposal for ending the conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces in the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh after three ceasefires failed to halt fighting that is now in its sixth week.Interfa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020