Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to inaugurate Ro-Pax terminal, flag off ferry service in Gujarat on Nov 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Ro-Pax terminal at Hazira and flag off Ro-Pax service between Hazira and Ghogha in Gujarat on November 8 at 11 am via video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 15:53 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate Ro-Pax terminal, flag off ferry service in Gujarat on Nov 8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Ro-Pax terminal at Hazira and flag off Ro-Pax service between Hazira and Ghogha in Gujarat on November 8 at 11 am via video conferencing. According to an official release, these initiatives mark a major step towards the Prime Minister's vision of harnessing waterways and integrating them with the economic development of the country.

The release stated that the Ro-Pax Terminal being inaugurated at Hazira is of 100 meters length and 40 meters width, with cost implications of around Rs 25 crores. The terminal has wide-ranging facilities including an administrative office building, parking area, substation and water tower. "The Ro-Pax Ferry Vessel 'Voyage Symphony' is a three decks vessel with DWT 2500-2700 MT, with the displacement of 12000 to 15000 GT. It has a load capacity of 30 trucks (of 50 MT each) on the main deck, 100 passenger cars on the upper deck and 500 passengers plus 34 crew & hospitality staff on the passenger deck," the release said.

There will be several wide-ranging benefits of the Hazira-Ghogha Ro-Pax ferry service. It will work as a Gateway to South Gujarat and Saurashtra region. It will reduce the distance between Ghogha and Hazira from 370 km to 90 km. The reduced cargo travel time from 10 to 12 hours to about 4 hours will result in huge savings of fuel (approx 9000 litres per day) and lower the maintenance cost of vehicles drastically. "The ferry service, while making three round trips/day on the Hazira-Ghogha route, would annually transport about 5 lakh passengers, 80,000 passenger vehicles, 50,000 two-wheelers and 30,000 trucks. It will reduce the fatigue of the truck drivers and enhance their incomes by giving them more opportunities to do extra trips. It will also lead to a reduction in CO2 emission by approximately 24 MT per day and net saving of approximately 8653 MT per annum," the release said.

It will give an impetus to the tourism industry with ease of access to the Saurashtra region and lead to the creation of new job opportunities. With the onset of Ferry services, the port sector, furniture and fertilizer industries in Saurashtra and Kutch region will get a big boost. Eco-tourism and religious-tourism in Gujarat, especially in Porbandar, Somnath, Dwarka and Palitana will grow exponentially. The benefits of enhanced connectivity through this ferry service will also result in an increased inflow of tourists in the famous Asiatic lion wildlife sanctuary at Gir, the release said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kolte-Patil posts Rs 22 cr loss in Sep quarter

Pune-based realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 21.87 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, mainly due to lower incomeIts net loss stood at Rs 13.97 crore in the year-ago periodT...

US STOCKS-Futures slip after strong Wall St rally as Biden edges closer to White House

U.S. stock futures slipped on Friday as investors locked in some gains after a more than 7 rally on Wall Street this week, while Democrat Joe Biden took a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Georgia for the ...

Gadkari asks automakers to reduce EV cost, forgo profit initially to capture market

Asserting that India has full potential to emerge as a global hub for electric vehicles by 2025, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday asked automobile manufacturers to reduce cost and forego profit initially to capture market and fuel gro...

Govt weeds out 4.39 cr bogus ration cards under NFSA since 2013

The government on Friday said about 4.39 crore bogus ration cards have been weeded out since 2013 for rightful targeting of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act NFSA. New ration cards are regularly issued to genuine and rightf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020