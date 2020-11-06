Virtual Bilateral Summit between PM Modi and PM of Italy Conte held

A Virtual Bilateral Summit between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Italy Prof. Giuseppe Conte was held on 6th November 2020.

Prime Minister Modi recalled the 2018 visit of Prof. Giuseppe Conte to India and appreciated the rapid growth in India-Italy relationship in recent past. Prime Minister Prof. Conte extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit Italy as soon as conditions permit.

The Summit provided an opportunity for the two leaders to comprehensively review the broad framework of the bilateral relationship. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation against common global challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic.

The leaders discussed a wide range of issues including political, economic, scientific & technological, space and defence cooperation. On regional and international issues, both sides agreed to coordinate closely at multilateral fora especially G-20. Italy will assume the Presidency of G-20 in December 2021 followed by India in 2022. Together, India and Italy will be part of the G20 Troika from December 2020. India welcomed Italy's decision to join ISA as soon as the ratification process is completed.

15 MoUs/Agreements in various sectors such as energy, fisheries, shipbuilding, design etc. were signed coinciding with the Summit.

(With Inputs from PIB)