President Ramaphosa to host Malawi President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday host President of the Republic of Malawi Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on a working visit to South Africa.

"The purpose of the visit is to strengthen and deepen relations between the two countries. It is expected that the two Presidents will discuss matters of mutual interest bilaterally, regionally, continentally and globally," the Presidency said on Thursday.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs; Gender, Community Development and Social welfare; Homeland Security; Health; Trade; and Labour will accompany President Chakwera.

Regionally, Malawi is the incoming Chairperson of Southern African Development Community (SADC), while South Africa is the incoming Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

South Africa and Malawi enjoy cordial bilateral relations.

South Africa's exports to Malawi in 2019 were worth approximately R6 billion, while imports from Malawi were estimated to be worth approximately R1.3 billion.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)