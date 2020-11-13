Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi fulfilled devotees' desire to see Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya: UP CM

Speaking at grand 'Deepotsav' (festival of lamps) ceremony organised by the Uttar Pradesh government at Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled the desire of devotees from across the world by initiating the construction of Ram Temple.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-11-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 21:17 IST
PM Modi fulfilled devotees' desire to see Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya: UP CM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Image Credit: ANI

Speaking at grand 'Deepotsav' (festival of lamps) ceremony organised by the Uttar Pradesh government at Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled the desire of devotees from across the world by initiating the construction of Ram Temple. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the construction of Ram Temple possible even during the pandemic. We are thankful to him for fulfilling Ayodhya's dream," he added.

For many generations, everyone had the same desire in mind that, if we could see the construction work of Lord Sri Rama's grand temple, then their birth and life would be blessed. That dream has become a reality because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said the Chief Minister. He thanked the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of the state and all devotees and said the world is seeing the fulfillment of the five-century resolve through Prime Minister's inspiration, guidance, and strategy.

"The year is important because the world is in upheaval because of COVID-19. India is also dealing with it, but despite that the strength with which the country is working under the leadership of Modi ji is commendable...Following all COVID-19 protocols, He gave his time and came to Ayodhya during the pandemic to initiate the construction of Ram Temple, and gave a clear message about his vision of 'Ram Rajya'," the Adityanath added. He added that whenever he came to Ayodhya earlier for development works, people always asked him to not talk about work, but construct the Ram Temple.

"In past whenever I came to Ayodhya, people said 'kaam ki baat mat karo, Ayodhya main Ram mandir ka nirman karo. Today, Modi ji has fulfilled that dreams of the people," he stated. Adityanath along with Governor Anandiben Patel inaugurated the `Deepotsav by lighting a `diya at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and offering prayers on Friday afternoon.

The 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya has set the Guinness World records for 'the largest display of oil lamps' after 5,84,572 earthen lamps were lit on the banks of river Saryu. (ANI)

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal's ex-election commissioner camps in Gorakhpur, hopes to find missing cat

Nepals former election commissioner Ila Sharma has announced a Rs 15,000 reward for anyone who helps find her missing cat, a bundle of joy with green eyes and a brown spot on the nose. Sharma, the wife of Indias former chief election commis...

Two Czech nationals caught leaving London for Dubai with cash-filled suitcases

Two Czech nationals caught at Londons Heathrow airport bound for Dubai with 1.2 million pounds 1.58 million in their suitcases have been charged with money laundering, the British government said on Friday.The pair, a man aged 37 and a woma...

Rugby-France v Fiji Autumn Nations Cup game called off

The Autumn Nations Cup game between France and Fiji on Sunday has been called off following positive coronavirus cases within the Fiji team, the French federation FFR said on Friday.The FFR said in a statement that the outcome of the game, ...

Pound edges up as UK Brexit adviser Cummings heads for exit

Sterling ticked up on Friday against the dollar and euro after news that British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons top adviser and Brexit mastermind Dominic Cummings was set to leave, as talks over a trade deal with the European Union go down t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020