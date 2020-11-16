Golf-Largest victory margins at the Masters

Golf-Largest victory margins at the MastersReuters | Augusta | Updated: 16-11-2020 02:12 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 02:12 IST
Largest margins of victory following the win by Dustin Johnson at the Masters at Augusta National on Sunday. 12 strokes - Tiger Woods, 1997
9 strokes - Jack Nicklaus, 1965 8 strokes - Raymond Floyd, 1976
7 strokes - Cary Middlecoff, 1955 6 strokes - Arnold Palmer, 1964
5 strokes - Dustin Johnson, 2020 5 strokes - Nick Faldo, 1996
5 strokes - Claude Harmon, 1948 5 strokes - Ben Hogan, 1953 (Compiled by Andrew Both Editing by Toby Davis)
