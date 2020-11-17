National Museum to publish 'The return of stolen cultural objects to Cambodia'

The National Museum of Cambodia is one of the oldest and most historically significant museums in Cambodia, having stood the test of time, and celebrating a centenary this year. Officially inaugurated on 13 April 1920 by the late King of Cambodia, His Majesty Sisowath, the Museum has played a key role in preserving and exhibiting Khmer antiquities, including displaying cultural artefacts which have been returned to Cambodia.

To celebrate its 100th anniversary, the National Museum, with the technical and financial support of UNESCO Phnom Penh Office, is currently working to publish the book on "The return of stolen cultural objects to Cambodia".

This book features the historical account of precious stolen cultural objects of Cambodia that have been returned after long negotiations with the international community, private collectors, international museums, galleries, and auction houses. These accomplishments would not have been possible without a close collaboration between the Royal Government of Cambodia, UNESCO, the École française d'Extrême-Orient (EFEO), the International Council of Museums (ICOM), Interpol, the World Customs Organization, and several other institutions.

UNESCO will continue to support the National Museum of Cambodia to build capacity in terms of conservation and exhibition of the returned cultural objects and pursue the repatriation of the remaining stolen objects to Cambodia.

The year 2020 also marks the 50th anniversary of the UNESCO 1970 Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property 1970. And UNESCO promotes its commemoration for the first International Day Against illicit trafficking in Cultural Property on 14 November in 2020 and the International Online Conference "Cultural Heritage and Multilateralism: Regional and International Strategies for the Protection of Cultural Heritage" will take place from 16 to 18 November 2020.