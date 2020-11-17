Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudanese banks take first steps to end decades of isolation

Sudanese banks have started moves to re-establish relations with foreign banks as the United States prepares to remove Sudan from its state sponsor of terrorism (SSOT) list, although bankers and analysts say the process will likely be slow. Restoring international banking links could provide a vital boost to an economy still in crisis more than 18 months into a political transition following the overthrow of former president Omar al-Bashir.

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 17-11-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 22:01 IST
Sudanese banks take first steps to end decades of isolation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sudanese banks have started moves to re-establish relations with foreign banks as the United States prepares to remove Sudan from its state sponsor of terrorism (SSOT) list, although bankers and analysts say the process will likely be slow.

Restoring international banking links could provide a vital boost to an economy still in crisis more than 18 months into a political transition following the overthrow of former president Omar al-Bashir. Banks have been blocked from correspondence relationships involving U.S. dollars and have had difficulty dealing in other major currencies for nearly two decades, forcing them to rely mainly on the United Arab Emirates dirham for transactions.

Importers have depended on expensive brokers, mainly in Dubai, to source foreign currency, passing on the extra cost to local consumers and helping to exacerbate inflation, now running at 220%. On Oct. 27, Albaraka Bank Sudan completed Sudan's first dollar-denominated cash transfer in years, bringing in dollars sourced in New York through its Cairo-based sister bank Albaraka Bank Egypt, its general manager said.

The transfer, for a Sudanese trading company, was the first in almost two decades, Elrasheed Abdel Rahman Ali said. "I think from the early years of the 2000s," he told Reuters. Most major foreign banks began gradually pulling out in the 2000s as the United States cracked down on transactions with Khartoum.

Washington formally lifted economic sanctions against Sudan in 2017, but continued to classify the country as a state sponsor of terrorism, in part because of its suppression of a rebellion in Darfur. Foreign banks have been waiting for the country to be removed from the SSOT list before re-establishing banking relations, wary they may run afoul of secondary sanctions in place against individuals connected with the Darfur war.

"This has been a major impediment to the private sector," said Ibrahim Elbadawi, who stepped down as Sudan's finance minister in July. "It has been very costly because they have to deal with intermediary banks in the region, and this entails costs in terms of time and in the service these banks provide." DELISTING

Sudan's technocratic government, which serves under a military-civilian ruling council, had been pressing hard for the delisting since last year. U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 20 announced his decision to remove Sudan from the SSOT list as he pushed the country to agree to normalise relations with Israel, and later sent the decision to Congress, which has 45 days to approve or reject it.

Sudan's acting finance minister, Hiba Mohamed Ali, said on Oct. 27 that banks could begin working the following week to establish relations with U.S. and European banks. "This is definitely going to be very valuable in terms of reducing costs as well as the time for the transactions," said Elbadawi.

Yousif El Tinay, chief executive officer of Khartoum-based United Capital Bank, said Sudanese banks' first step would be to contact former correspondents in Europe and the United States, but cautioned that many banks may not find Sudan's tiny market attractive just yet for the legal and compliance effort involved. "If you just look at banks just having to change their website, by removing Sudan from the list of countries," you can't deal with, including North Korea, Syria and Iran, he said.

"Time is needed by banks worldwide to change their internal communications on markets, to train people and change their compliance records and systems, to say that transactions from Sudan are okay," El Tinay said. Bankers hope that a preliminary deal that Sudan signed with General Electric in October to boost power generation will spur at least some American banks to speed up the process.

In the agreement, General Electric agreed to quickly install mobile turbines and to rehabilitate existing power plants to increase power generation by up to 470 megawatts. "We're going to write all of the major ones, We're talking about JP Morgan, Citibank, Bank of America, and we'll see and go through the process," El Tinay said.

Finance minister Ali has said Sudanese citizens would feel an immediate benefit once correspondent relations were in place by being able to directly receive remittances from Sudanese working abroad.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Peru to swear in new president to calm anger, markets buoyed

Peruvian lawmaker Francisco Sagasti is set to be sworn in as interim president on Tuesday after being voted for by Congress in a bid to help calm anger on the streets amid deadly protests and the departure of two presidents over the last we...

Rugby-No England squad place for Willis but Ford back against Ireland

England flanker Jack Willis got a close-up view of how coach Eddie Jones operates on Tuesday when, days after scoring a try on debut in a 40-0 win over Georgia, the Premiership player of the year was omitted from a 25-man squad for Saturday...

Israelis pay respects to victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

In a sombre ceremony on Tuesday, the Chabad House in this southern Israeli city paid respects to the victims of 2611 Mumbai terror attacks, expressing outrage at the senseless murders and killings and emphasising on the shared pains with In...

BRICS unveils new counter-terrorism strategy

Five-nation grouping BRICS on Tuesday unveiled a counter-terrorism strategy to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation among the member countries for effectively combating the threat through a range of measures including choking f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020