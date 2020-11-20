Left Menu
Development News Edition

MVA govt has realised it can't waive power bills: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday attacked the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, saying it has now realised that it cannot fulfil the promise of waiving power bills.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-11-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 15:33 IST
MVA govt has realised it can't waive power bills: Fadnavis
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday attacked the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, saying it has now realised that it cannot fulfil the promise of waiving power bills. His statement comes days after state Energy Minister Nitin Raut said that the government will not be able to provide any relaxation in the inflated electricity bills that consumers received and that they will have to make full payment of the bills.

Earlier this month, Raut had hinted at a major relief to the consumers facing the issue of inflated power bills, saying that a Diwali gift was in the offing. Talking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said, "Earlier, they said that power bills will be waived. But now they realised thatit is not possible." The former Maharashtra chief minister asserted that all the three state-run power companies performed in an excellent manner during the previous BJP government led by him, when Chandrashekhar Bawankule was the energy minister.

"We purchased power at a very cheap rate...We gave concession to the poor and farmers during our rule. If you (the government) have the courage, you also do it," the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly said. Minister Raut had on Thursday said that the state power firms were making huge losses, and it was a "mess" created by the previous BJP regime.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Esports-Tonizza's F1 Pro Series title defence ends as Opmeer stays ahead

Ferraris F1 Esports champion David Tonizza gave up his title defence in a blaze of glory with a lights-to-flag victory around a virtual Monza on Thursday night as Alfa Romeos Jarno Opmeer retained the overall lead. With three races remainin...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Reinfection unlikely for at least 6 monthsPeople whove had COVID-19 are highly unlikely to contract it again for at least six months after their first infection, according to a Bri...

Thousands without power in Russia's icy far east after heavy snow

Thousands of residents in Russias far eastern Primorsky region were without access to power on Friday after a state of emergency was introduced amid subzero cold after heavy snowfall. The electricity supply may not return for several days, ...

Greece sees deeper recession this year, milder rebound in 2021

Greece expects a deeper recession this year than previously forecast after a second lockdown to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 infections and a milder rebound in 2021, its final 2021 budget submitted to parliament on Friday showed. This y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020