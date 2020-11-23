Man shot dead in Delhi's Nand Nagri
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 12:52 IST
A man hailing from Delhi's Nand Nagri area was shot dead on Sunday around 7 am. According to Delhi Police, Zulfikar Qureshi was with his son when they were attacked.
Zulfikar was shot on his head while his son was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. During the initial probe by the police, it has emerged that there are several cases against the father-son duo.
At prima facie, it seems to be a case of personal rivalry but the police are open to all angles of investigating. (ANI)
