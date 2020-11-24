Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal seeks PM Modi's intervention over stubble burning, says COVID-19 cases in Delhi declining

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to get rid of pollution due to stubble burning and also informed the coronavirus cases in the national capital have been steadily decreasing after November 10.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 12:16 IST
Kejriwal seeks PM Modi's intervention over stubble burning, says COVID-19 cases in Delhi declining
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to get rid of pollution due to stubble burning and also informed the coronavirus cases in the national capital have been steadily decreasing after November 10. The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of various states over the COVID-19 situation is currently underway.

Citing pollution as an important factor behind surge of coronavirus cases, Kejriwal also sought PM Modi's intervention to get rid of pollution due to stubble burning from adjoining states, especially in view of recent bio decomposer. According to Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Kejriwal informed the Prime Minister that Delhi saw a peak of 8,600 COVID-19 cases on 10 November in the third peak. "Since then cases and positivity rate are steadily decreasing. The high severity of the third wave is due to many factors including pollution," he said in the meeting.

He also sought reservation of additional 1000 ICU beds in central government hospitals till the "third wave" lasts. On Monday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that pollution caused by stubble-burning has led to the high number of COVID-19 deaths in Delhi.

Stubble burning in the neighbouring states is one of the factors behind air pollution in winters in the national capital. The Central government has set up the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas to combat air pollution. As per data by Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) dated November 5, around 40,000 incidents of stubble burning have been reported so far this year.

Kejriwal had earlier claimed that the anti-stubble solution prepared by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, decompose 70 to 95 per cent of crop residue. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are among those are present at the meeting, being held via video conferencing. (ANI)

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

There is cultural affinity between people of Andhra, Telangana and Karnataka, says Tejasvi Surya

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha BJYM chief and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday interacted with Kannada Association in Hyderabad in view of upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC elections and said that there is a cultural ...

AIIMS doctor killed, 2 missing as car falls into canal in UP's Muzaffarnagar

An AIIMS doctor was killed while two went missing when their car fell into the Ganga canal in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, police said. Another doctor, who was travelling in the car, has been rescued and hospitalised. Circle Offi...

Suspected drug smugglers held in Jammu

Five narcotic smugglers were arrested after 60 kgs of drugs were recovered from their possession in Jammu district, officials said on Tuesday. A police party intercepted a truck and on search of the vehicle, 51 kgs of poppy and Rs 30,000 wa...

FOREX-Aussie and euro gain as U.S. transition goes ahead; kiwi jumps

Risk-oriented currencies including the Australian dollar and the euro rose on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump accepted the start of a transition to a Biden regime, that may include former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Trea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020