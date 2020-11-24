Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Aramco says domestic supplies unaffected by attack on Jeddah plant

The Iran-aligned Houthi forces said on Monday they had fired a missile at and struck Aramco's North Jeddah Bulk Plant, an attack later confirmed by Saudi authorities. Aramco's oil production and export facilities are mostly in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, more than 1,000 km (620) from Jeddah.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 24-11-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 15:20 IST
Saudi Aramco says domestic supplies unaffected by attack on Jeddah plant
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@Saudi_Aramco)

Saudi Aramco said on Tuesday its domestic fuel supplies had not been affected by an attack the previous day by Yemen's Houthi group on a petroleum products distribution plant in Jeddah, with operations resuming three hours after the event. The Iran-aligned Houthi forces said on Monday they had fired a missile at and struck Aramco's North Jeddah Bulk Plant, an attack later confirmed by Saudi authorities.

Aramco's oil production and export facilities are mostly in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, more than 1,000 km (620) from Jeddah. Abdullah al-Ghamdi, manager of the North Jeddah plant, told journalists on a tour that one of the 13 tanks used for diesel oil, gasoline and jet fuel at the facility is currently out of action.

The company was still assessing the scale and cost of the damage from the attack, which happened at 3:50 am Saudi time on Monday, he said. He described the site as a "critical facility" with total storage capacity of 5.2 million barrels. It can distribute more than 120,000 barrels of products per day domestically to the western Saudi regions of Jeddah, Mecca and al-Baha.

"Within a minute (of the attack) the response team started the firefighting system which is fixed to the tank itself. A minute or two later the fire station crew arrived at the scene," Ghamdi said. A fire caused by the attack was extinguished in around 40 minutes with no casualties, he said.

"It was a big fire, a big explosion, but was dealt with swiftly," Ghamdi said. The projectile struck the storage tank, which has a maximum capacity of 500,000 barrels, from the top, causing "major damage" to its roof, with a hole around 2 metres square, the official said.

Black marks and some damage around its top rim were visible. Charred debris, which Aramco said would be examined as part of the investigation, had been laid out on the ground. Monday's attack comes less than two weeks after a fire near a floating platform belonging to the Jazan oil products terminal was contained with no injuries.

That fire was the result of another attempted Houthi attack, in which a Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen intercepted and destroyed two explosive-laden boats in the southern Red Sea. Yemen has been mired in conflict since the coalition intervened in March 2015 to restore the Yemeni government ousted from power in the capital Sanaa by the Houthis.

Houthi forces have carried out many missile and drone strikes on civilian airports and oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including on the capital Riyadh. The coalition says it intercepts many attacks, and has responded with air strikes on Houthi-held territory.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After devotees, COVID-19 negative report mandatory for shop employees in Sabarimala

After Lord Ayyappa pilgrims, a COVID-19 negative test report has been made mandatory for those working in temporary shops operating in Sabarimala and the temple premises now. With the annual pilgrimage season progressing at the Lord Ayyappa...

Techie burnt alive by kin in Telangana over black magic suspicion

A 38-year-old software engineer was killed inJagtial district allegedly by his relative on suspicion that he performed black magic, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Monday evening when he had gone to visit hisrelative inMaly...

Freelance on Demand: Rozgaar India to help Businesses adjust to changing times

LUCKNOW, India, Nov. 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- The new normal is here. In just a few short months, both businesses and consumers have rushed towards the digital landscape, altering shopping habits and operations in almost the blink of an eye.H...

Defense grilling of Canada police witness in Huawei CFO's U.S. extradition case continues

A police officer who denied asking Canadian border agents for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous phone and laptop passcodes on the day of her arrest two years ago will continue to face cross-examination on how he obtained them Tue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020